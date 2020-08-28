Coronavirus: UAE reports 390 new cases, one COVID-19 death

The United Arab Emirates reported 390 new coronavirus cases on Friday, down from Thursday’s confirmed 491 new cases.

Thursday’s figures marked the highest daily increase since early July.

The UAE government announced Friday that 79,630 COVID-19 tests were conducted and said those who tested positive were undergoing treatment.

With 389 new recoveries, the country’s total number of recovered coronavirus cases is now 59,861.

The single new COVID-19 related death brings the UAE’s total death toll to 379.

Last week an Emirati official said the re-implementation of an overnight curfew would be possible in some areas of the UAE if the number of infections continue to rise.

The UAE first installed a nationwide curfew in mid-March, which was officially removed on June 24.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Hamed, chairman of the Department of Health, undergoing a clinical trial for the third phase of the inactive vaccine for COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)

Earlier this month health minister Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed al-Owais said some citizens have “become lax in following prevention measures and not adhering to safety and physical distancing rules in gatherings and during social visits,” WAM reported.

