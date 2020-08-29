CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Canada extends border closure to end of September

An empty check-in counter is pictured as a "Healthy Airport" initiative is launched for travel, taking into account social distancing protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Toronto Pearson International Airport. (Reuters)
Canada is extending the closure of its border to non-essential travel until the end of September, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced Friday.

"Our government is extending the existing restrictions on international travel to Canada by one month – until September 30, 2020 – to limit the introduction and spread of Covid-19 in our communities," the minister announced on Twitter.

"Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning to Canada will continue to be subject to strict quarantine measures," he added.

The border has been closed to all non-essential travelers since mid-March.

Shipments of goods, however, continue.

