Coronavirus: UAE daily COVID-19 cases rise to 470, no new deaths

The United Arab Emirates reported 470 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, an increase on the previous day's 390, according to government authorities on Twitter.
The 470 new cases were detected after authorities carried out 88,803 during the previous 24 hours, said the UAE government.
The UAE has experienced a slight spike in cases over the past week, with Thursday's 491 confirmed cases the highest daily toll since early July.
However, the death rate has remained low, with no new deaths on Saturday ensuring the death toll remains at 379.
A large percentage of the total number of coronavirus patients have recovered, with a further 341 recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 60,202 out of 69,328.
Last Update: Saturday, 29 August 2020 KSA 13:55 - GMT 10:55