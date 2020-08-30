Coronavirus: After record testing, every region in Italy reports new cases

Every region in Italy reported new coronavirus cases on Sunday after a record 99,000 tests turned up another 1,444 cases.
The health ministry says one more victim of COVID-19 brought Italy’s official death toll to 35,473 on Saturday.
Italy has nearly doubled its daily tests this month amid a surge in new infections, mostly among young people returning from vacation.
While most are asymptomatic, the number of people requiring hospitalization and intensive care is creeping back up.
Italy, the onetime European epicenter of the virus, plans to start school on Sept. 14. Unlike other European countries, Italy never reopened schools last spring.
Last Update: Sunday, 30 August 2020 KSA 14:47 - GMT 11:47