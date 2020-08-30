Coronavirus: Saudi public sector employees return to work with COVID-19 guidelines

Public sector employees have returned to their workplaces on Sunday in Saudi Arabia after months of working from home due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The return to the workplace comes amid guidelines, preventative measures and protocols put in place by the ministry to ensure a safer work environment amid the pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has set a number of conditions for the return of all employees to their place of work, which require that employees follow measures like the continuation of only attending work according to flexible working hours and the suspension of the use of fingerprint at entrances.

Heads of government entities or their authorized deputies were authorized to allow persons to request remote work, provided that their percentage of employees working from home does not exceed 25 percent of the total number of employees and that entities enable those who work remotely to perform their duties in a proper manner.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The decision to allow all Saudi Arabian public sector employees to return to work as of August 30 came following a review of reports on the health indicators and data of Saudi Arabia’s cities and regions, according to an official source at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The Kingdom first began suspending the attendance of employees at workplaces in March as part of various efforts authorities have put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Cruise ship in Saudi Arabia returns after suspected COVID-19 case

Coronavirus: Syria’s official COVID-19 tally under suspicion as hospitals overwhelmed

China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine approved for emergency use: Source

Last Update: Sunday, 30 August 2020 KSA 05:14 - GMT 02:14