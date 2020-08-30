Coronavirus: India sets world’s highest single-day rise of 78,761 COVID-19 cases

India on Sunday set a new virus record when it reported 78,761 new infections in 24 hours, according to health ministry figures, passing the United States with the world's highest single-day rise.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
India, home to 1.3 billion people, is already the world's third-most infected nation with more than 3.5 million cases, behind the US and Brazil.
The US set the previous record on July 17 with 77,638 daily cases, according to an AFP tally.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 25 million in AFP tally
Coronavirus: Syria’s official COVID-19 tally under suspicion as hospitals overwhelmed
Coronavirus: India records highest daily rise of 77,266 COVID-19 cases amid surge
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 30 August 2020 KSA 08:06 - GMT 05:06