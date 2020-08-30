Coronavirus: More than 6 million students in Saudi Arabia begin school year remotely

More than six million students in Saudi Arabia return to another academic school year on Sunday remotely from their homes via distance learning measures in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

This return of the academic school year on Sunday is being marked by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education under the slogan “My School is in My Home.”

Saudi Arabia will continue distance learning measures for students during the first seven weeks of the new academic year and will review a return to schools later on, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Education said it has completed all its educational preparations and plans, by providing all textbooks and ensuring the mediums for distributing them to male and female students in accordance with precautionary measures within the school.

Saudi Arabia suspended all schools, universities and educational institutions in the Kingdom since March 9 as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (File photo: AFP)

In addition, the ministry has created the “Madrasati Platform” for distance education, which includes all manuals for use by male and female students, their parents, male and female teachers, school leaders and education supervisors.

The Ministry of Education said it has also prepared 23 education channels (Ain satellite channels) to broadcast lessons according to a study schedule.

In April, the Kingdom’s Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh said distance learning could eventually be a strategic choice for Saudi Arabia and not just an alternative following the coronavirus crisis period.

