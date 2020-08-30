Coronavirus: UAE announces 3 COVID-19 deaths but new daily cases drop to 362

The United Arab Emirates announced three new deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, a jump from recent days that brings the death toll to 382.
However, health authorities only registered 362 new COVID-19 cases, down from 470 on Saturday and 390 on Friday.
The new cases bring the total number to 69,690, of which 60,600 have recovered after 398 more patients were discharged in the previous 24 hours.
Authorities had carried out 87,955 tests.
The official number of coronavirus cases globally rose above 25 million on Saturday, with experts suggesting the true number is far higher.
Last Update: Sunday, 30 August 2020 KSA 13:49 - GMT 10:49