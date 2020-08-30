Coronavirus: UAE launches ‘Welcome My School’ initiative as school year starts

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Education launched on Sunday its “Welcome My School” initiative, coinciding with the start of the new academic year, to support the ministry’s efforts to maintain a safe learning environment amid measures to curb any outbreak of the coronavirus.

The initiative “aims to create a positive and interactive educational environment for students, so they can continue their education through the hybrid learning system,” according to a statement’s carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“The initiative is part of the preparations for the new 2020-2021 academic year, carried out by the ministry, which is keen to prepare students mentally and morally,” said Jameela al-Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education.

“Due to the exceptional conditions witnessed by the world caused by the coronavirus pandemic, especially its effects on education, this program has gained increased importance, as it will help continue and stabilize the education system, despite the current challenges,” she added, according to WAM.

The initiative and its related activities will encourage motivation and promote awareness among students, teachers and parents, and support the ministry’s efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by enabling the education sector to effectively perform its role.

The statement added that this move will also focus on various student activities in schools, to raise their awareness about how to deal with each other, reduce physical interaction and ensure the safety of students.

Last Tuesday, and in remarks after reviewing preparations for the new school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the safety of students and teachers is a top priority, adding that he is looking forward to a “safe start” for the million-strong pupils across the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement carried by WAM.

