Coronavirus: UAE reopens mosques, places of worship in industrial cities, labor sites

The United Arab Emirates has reopened mosques and places of worship in industrial cities and labor sites across the country after months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from government entities.

The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) both said that a decision was reached for the gradual reopening of mosques and places of worship in those sites with several precautionary and preventative measures against coronavirus.

Capacity at all those sites will be limited to 30 percent, both government entities said.

“All worshippers must adhere to the safety regulations previously announced regarding the reopening of prayer rooms, which include a physical distancing of 3 meters between worshipers, avoiding gatherings during prayer time and shaking hands in all forms, sterilizing the hands before and after visiting the mosques and places of worship and always wearing masks,” the conditions set out by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and NCEMA read.

“In addition, worshippers are obligated to read the Quran through their personal electronic devices, use a single prayer mat and download the al-Hosn application to their smartphones,” the statement read.

