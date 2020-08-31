Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 951 new cases, 27 COVID-19 related deaths

Saudi Arabia confirmed 951 new coronavirus cases, with 27 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

There were 1,129 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 290,796, according to the country’s ministry of health.

The total number of cases in the country is now 315,772, with a total death toll of 3,897, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia was recently ranked among the top 20 safest countries in the world during the ongoing pandemic, according to a comprehensive data analysis by Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group.

In another development, a recent study conducted by the Saudi Health Council (SHC) and the World Bank, showed that Obesity increases the risk of a coronavirus infection and it raises the possibility of being admitted to the hospital if infected.

Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 19:09 - GMT 16:09