Coronavirus: UAE daily COVID-19 cases rise to 541, two new deaths

The United Arab Emirates reported 541 new coronavirus cases on Monday, an increase on the previous day’s 362, with two COVID-19 related deaths, according to the ministry of health.
The 541 new cases were detected after authorities carried out 82,763 additional COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, read a statement carried by Emirates News Agency WAM.
With 331 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, the country’s total number of recovered coronavirus cases is now 60,931.
The two new COVID-19 related deaths brings the UAE’s total death toll to 384.
Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 19:47 - GMT 16:47