World’s first Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials in UAE reaches 31,000 volunteers

The first Phase III trials -- named 4Humanity trials -- of an inactivated vaccine for COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates are among the largest in the world in volunteer recruitment having reached 31,000 vaccinated volunteers from more than 120 nationalities in only six weeks, reported the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Sunday.



The trials are being managed by Abu-Dhabi based G42 Healthcare in partnership with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.



For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



The speed and efficiency of volunteer registration, screening and vaccination is setting new global benchmarks for the 4Humanity trials of the inactivated vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG, a world-leading Chinese vaccine manufacturer.

As the trials move forward thousands of volunteers have already received their second shot of the vaccine and will continue to undergo regular monitoring and health checks, with full ongoing support provided by the health services to ensure their wellbeing.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



Reaching this volunteer milestone means that the vaccine centers at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi and Al Qarain Center in Sharjah are now closed to new volunteers but remain open for individuals taking their second shot of the vaccine and for other health check-ups required as part of the program according to the approved protocols and timelines set for individual volunteers who are participating.





The Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, has confirmed that there are now sufficient numbers of volunteers required to complete the clinical trial so no new registrations will be accepted effective from Sunday (August 30).

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE announces 3 COVID-19 deaths but new daily cases drop to 362

Coronavirus: UAE launches ‘Welcome My School’ initiative as school year starts

Coronavirus: Confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 25 million in AFP tally



Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of Department of Health, said this achievement would not have been possible without the support of the UAE’s leadership for scientific research in the healthcare sector. “This indeed is an accomplishment in the field of healthcare and will place our country at the forefront of global research efforts to confront this pandemic.”



The Department of Health said that it will continue to follow up on all volunteers according to approved protocols for this study through follow-up calls or through direct interviews by the medical team.

Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 06:49 - GMT 03:49