Coronavirus: Kuwait Teachers Society slam education minister for COVID-19 handling

The Kuwait Teachers Society (KTS) accused Education Minister Saud al-Harbi of failing to deal with the COVID-19 crisis as school was suspended, noting that he has lost the trust of teachers’ because of his handling of the crisis, Kuwait-based newspaper the Kuwait Times reported Monday.

“Education will not revive the coronavirus setback under minister Harbi,” KTS said in a statement that was reported by the Times.

“Harbi has, without a doubt, proven his incapability to run the ministry and be involved in teamwork, which was clearly reflected by the ministry’s senior officials’ lack of knowledge about the decisions he makes except through social media networks,” it added.

The organization also noted that it failed to see a clear vision of how schools would run for the upcoming school year. In July, the Ministry of Education said that the 2020-2021 academic year would begin virtually on October 4.

“There is no clear planning concerning the mechanism of study in various stages. School administrations, teachers and parents are torn between ambiguity and perplexity,” the statement read.

KTS went on to urge lawmakers and executives to “come to the rescue and save education from Harbi’s leadership.”

Schools closed in Kuwait in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus and still have yet to reopen.

Kuwait has reported over 85,000 infections of COVID-19, with 531 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.

