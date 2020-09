Qatar reported on Tuesday one new coronavirus-related deaths and 216 new infections, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 198 and the total number of active cases to 2,901.

The Gulf country also reported 228 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 115,895, according to the Qatari Ministry of Health.

Saudi Arabia has reported a total of 118,994 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, there are 389 critical cases.

Qatar has conducted 634,745 tests since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,914 of which were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 16:28 - GMT 13:28