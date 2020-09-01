Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia postpones FII conference to January 2021

Saudi Arabia has postponed its fourth Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference to January 2021 from October this year, the organizers said on Tuesday, due to global travel issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference, which attracts chief executives of global companies and top government officials, will now be held on January 26-28, 2021, in Riyadh, with the title “The Neo-Renaissance.”

FII was previously scheduled to take place on October 28-29.

Saudi Arabia, with a population of around 30 million, has reported a total of 316,670 coronavirus cases and 3,929 deaths since March 2, when the first COVID-19 infection case was announced.

Participants watch a movie advertising Saudi’s Red Sea project on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiatives conference in Riyadh, on October 25, 2017. (AFP)

It has introduced some of the most drastic measures in the Gulf region to curb the spread of COVID-19, including halting international flights and limiting the numbers attending the haj pilgrimage to fewer than 1,000 people already resident in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia still plans to host the G20 Summit in November.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange Tadawul to launch single stock futures next year

Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel announce bilateral investment plan

Lebanon's central bank governor says new decisions made will stabilize exchange rate

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 19:47 - GMT 16:47