Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 32 deaths, 898 infections

Saudi Arabia reported on Tuesday 32 new coronavirus-related deaths and 898 new infections, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,929 and the total number of active cases to 21,227.

The Kingdom also reported 718 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 291,514, according to the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Saudi Arabia has reported a total of 316,670 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, there are 1.519 critical cases.

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 15:56 - GMT 12:56