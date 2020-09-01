Coronavirus: UAE announces 574 new COVID-19 cases, 560 recoveries no deaths

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 574 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus after conducting 82,772 tests in the past 24 hours, with 560 recoveries and no death cases also being recorded.

With the new figures announced on Tuesday, the total number of infections has risen to 70,805 while the total number of recoveries has reached 61,491.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

As there were no deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 384 as of Tuesday.

The new cases detected on Tuesday represent a steady rise in cases, as 541 cases were detected on Monday and 362 were detected on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Students across the UAE returned gradually to schools at the beginning of the week to mark a new academic year amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, Overall students' attendance numbers will be initially limited to 25 percent in establishments which will then gradually increase to 50 percent after two weeks.

Authorities said they will then increase capacity to 75 percent until full attendance is reached for those wishing to attend schools fulltime over remote distance learning.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Kuwait Teachers Society slam education minister for COVID-19 handling

Coronavirus: Qatar reports one death, 216 infections

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 32 deaths, 898 infections

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 18:56 - GMT 15:56