Coronavirus: UAE closes some schools after suspect cases of COVID-19

A group of schools in the United Arab Emirates will be closed down and transferred to the distance learning system after suspected cases of coronavirus were detected among some employees, according to an announcement by Education, Emergency and Crisis authorities.

“As a precautionary measure, Education, Emergencies and Crises authorities announce the transfer of a group of schools to the distance learning system during the implementation of the examinations phase for teachers and administrative staff in schools and before the enrollment of students within the Ministry’s plan and to ensure public health, health and safety of students,” a tweet from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) read.

As a precaution, Education, Emergency and Crisis authorities announce the transfer of a group of schools to the distance learning system. During the implementation of the examinations phase for teachers and administrative staff in schools and before the enrollment of students pic.twitter.com/X1cePkcKZS — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 1, 2020

“The announcement came after suspected cases of Covid-19 virus among the employees who were examined, as this precautionary measure will remain in place until the results of the laboratory tests appear,” NCEMA added.

The UAE’s academic year restarted on August 30 where several schools began to accept students back into the classrooms.

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 21:12 - GMT 18:12