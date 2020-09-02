Coronavirus: Around 35,000 COVID-19 tests on teachers, staff in Dubai private schools

Health authorities in Dubai said it conducted nearly 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teachers and administrative staff working in Dubai private schools as the emirate ahead of children returning to schools after months of learning from home.

The tests were conducted by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in cooperation with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Both authorities said the tests were conducted free of charge are part of the precautionary measures implemented by the Government of Dubai to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community.

Photo shows teachers and administrative staff working in Dubai private schools preparing to take a COVID-19 PCR test. (WAM)

“Ahead of the start of the new academic year, the Authority ensured comprehensive preparations were in place to screen school staff for COVID-19. DHA formed a specialized task force consisting of doctors, nurses and medical staff, and provided them with state-of-the-art equipment to conduct tests that confirm to the highest safety standards in accordance with global health and safety protocols,” according to a statement from DHA.

On Tuesday, A group of schools in the United Arab Emirates will be closed down and transferred to the distance learning system after suspected cases of coronavirus were detected among some employees, according to an announcement by Education, Emergency and Crisis authorities.

The COVID-19 tests, offered in nine centers over a period of six days, were successfully completed according to schedule ahead of the return of students on Sunday.

