Coronavirus: Saudi Cabinet discusses latest COVID-19 developments, health measures

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, discussed on Tuesday the latest coronavirus developments in the Kingdom, including the COVID-19 preventative measures in place in workplaces and schools, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The cabinet reviewed the preventative measures and the medical care available in the country, according to SPA.

The cabinet discussed providing citizens and residents easier access to treatment services in Saudi Arabia’s health care facilities in order to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading further.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Around 35,000 COVID-19 tests on teachers, staff in Dubai private schools

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia postpones FII conference to January 2021

The cabinet followed up on the procedures for all public sector employees returning to work and stressed the importance of abiding by precautionary measures.

The cabinet also congratulated students and teachers on the start of the new academic year, which will take place virtually to protect the public, Acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi told SPA.

The Kingdom has so far reported 316,670 cases of the coronavirus.

Last Update: Wednesday, 02 September 2020 KSA 07:11 - GMT 04:11