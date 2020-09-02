Coronavirus: UAE records 735 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to surge

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday recorded another surge in novel coronavirus cases with 735 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 71,540, the health ministry reported.

The country has been battling to control the recent spike in cases and has recorded over 200 new daily reported cases this past week.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the country to 387.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the UAE rose to 62,029 after 538 people recovered from the virus.

Several schools in the country were forced to close and have been asked to transfer their classes to the distance learning system after suspected cases of the coronavirus were detected among a few employees.

“As a precautionary measure, Education, Emergencies and Crises authorities announce the transfer of a group of schools to the distance learning system during the implementation of the examinations phase for teachers and administrative staff in schools and before the enrollment of students within the Ministry’s plan and to ensure public health, health and safety of students,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on its official Twitter page on Tuesday.

As a precaution, Education, Emergency and Crisis authorities announce the transfer of a group of schools to the distance learning system. During the implementation of the examinations phase for teachers and administrative staff in schools and before the enrollment of students pic.twitter.com/X1cePkcKZS — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 1, 2020

