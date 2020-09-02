Coronavirus: UAE records 735 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to surge

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday recorded another surge in novel coronavirus cases with 735 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 71,540, the health ministry reported.
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كوفيد 19 في الإمارات— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) September 2, 2020
The latest update of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the UAE#نلتزم_لننتصر #التزامك_حياتك#ملتزمون_يا_وطن#كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#we_commit_until_we_succeed #covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/vpyP9i6u3Q
As a precaution, Education, Emergency and Crisis authorities announce the transfer of a group of schools to the distance learning system. During the implementation of the examinations phase for teachers and administrative staff in schools and before the enrollment of students pic.twitter.com/X1cePkcKZS— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 1, 2020