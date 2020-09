The weekly number of positive COVID-19 cases in England in late August was the highest since the end of May, the latest data from the test and trace scheme showed on Thursday.



NHS Test and Trace said 6,732 new people tested positive for COVID-19 in England between 20 August and 26 August - an increase of 6 percent in positive cases compared to the previous week.

Last Update: Thursday, 03 September 2020 KSA 13:42 - GMT 10:42