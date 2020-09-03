Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 833 new COVID-19 cases as infections drop

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 833 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the health ministry reported on Thursday amid a drop in new infections.
Of the new cases, 82 were detected in the city of Mecca, 74 in Medina and 48 in al-Dammam, according to the ministry.
The Kingdom’s death toll has also slowed in recent days with 26 new COVID-19 related fatalities reported raising the total to 3,982.
Meanwhile, an additional 1,454 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total recoveries to 293,964.
The Kingdom recorded its highest daily on increase on June 19 when 4,301 cases were confirmed over a 24-hour period. New infections since then decreased reaching below 1,000 for the first in four months.
Last Update: Thursday, 03 September 2020 KSA 16:19 - GMT 13:19