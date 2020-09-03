Coronavirus: Saudia Airlines sets COVID-19 guidelines for travel to Saudi Arabia

Saudia Airlines has set coronavirus guidelines and requirements for travelers arriving in Saudi Arabia amid the COVID-19 outbreak, despite the continued suspension of international flights.



Once air travel resumes, all arrivals will be required to self-isolate for seven days in their homes. Health practitioners, however, are partially exempt and will only need to quarantine for three days if they have a negative PCR test result at the end of the isolation period.



Travelers will be required to fill out and sign a health declaration form and submit it to the health control center upon arrival at the airport.



They must also download and register the Tatamman and Tawakkalna mobile applications used for COVID-19 monitoring in the Kingdom. Saudia said guests are required register a home location on the Tatamman application within eight hours of arrival and must submit a daily health assessment as well.



Travelers are also urged to monitor any possible COVID-19 symptoms, including dry cough and fever, and to visit a healthcare center or call 937 if symptoms do appear.



Authorities have not yet set a date for the resumption of international travel to and from the Kingdom. However, Saudi Arabia reopened its land borders in August to citizens and their non-Saudi family members who wish to return to the country.

Last Update: Thursday, 03 September 2020 KSA 11:58 - GMT 08:58