Coronavirus: UAE reports 614 new COVID-19 cases amid surge in infections

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 614 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the health ministry reported on Thursday amid a recent surge in infections.
The new cases were detected after an additional 67,821 new tests were conducted throughout the UAE taking the total number of infections to 72,154.
The health ministry also confirmed that 639 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 62,668.
Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping the death toll at 387.
The UAE recorded its highest daily on increase on May 22 when 994 cases were confirmed over a 24-hour period. New infections since then decreased reaching 164 on August 3 then surging again to 735 new cases on Wednesday.
Last Update: Thursday, 03 September 2020 KSA 13:26 - GMT 10:26