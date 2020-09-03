Coronavirus: US states told to be ready to distribute vaccine by November

The Trump administration has called on states to expedite applications for coronavirus vaccine distribution facilities and be prepared to be fully operational by Nov. 1, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield sent a letter to US states “urgently” requesting “assistance in expediting applications” for vaccine distribution facilities.

Redfield’s letter also asked states to “consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020,” according to WSJ.

