Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records another decrease, with 791 new cases

Saudi Arabia reported 791 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, as cases have dropped for the second day, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health reported.

The Gulf country also reported 34 new virus-related deaths and 779 new recoveries. Total cases now stand at 319,932 and deaths have reached 4,049. Sixty-five cases were reported in Jeddah, 64 in Medina, and 46 in Dammam.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Saudi Arabia recorded its highest daily on increase on June 19 when 4,301 cases were confirmed over a 24-hour period. New infections since then decreased reaching below 1,000 for the first in four months.

On Thursday, Saudia Airlines announced new coronavirus guidelines and requirements for travelers arriving in Saudi Arabia amid the COVID-19 outbreak, despite the continued suspension of international flights.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia arrests nine expats for illegally transferring money abroad: SPA

UAE confirms 705 new COVID-19 cases as infections spike

Entering Abu Dhabi requires either COVID-19 PCR or laser test, not both

Last Update: Sunday, 06 September 2020 KSA 12:53 - GMT 09:53