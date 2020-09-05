Coronavirus: UAE confirms 705 new COVID-19 cases as infections spike

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 705 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours after conducting 82,333 tests, raising the total number of infections to 73,471, according to the health ministry.



The country has seen a spike in daily new cases while health authorities ramp up testing efforts.



Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The total number of recovered cases has increased to 63,652 after 494 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.



Meanwhile, the health ministry announced that one individual died due to COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 388.

The UAE recorded its highest daily on increase on May 22 when 994 cases were confirmed over a 24-hour period. New infections since then decreased reaching 164 on August 3 then surging again to 735 new cases on Wednesday.





Read more:

UAE closes some schools after suspect cases of COVID-19

Saudia Airlines sets COVID-19 guidelines for travel to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia arrests nine expats for illegally transferring money abroad: SPA

Last Update: Saturday, 05 September 2020 KSA 14:02 - GMT 11:02