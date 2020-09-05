Kuwait records 720 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths

Kuwait recorded 720 new coronavirus cases and three new virus-related deaths on Saturday, the country’s Ministry of Health reported.

Health officials reported that 4,414 tests had been conducted over the last 24 hours and that 486 people infected with coronavirus had recovered.

On the first of the month, Kuwait also reported three virus-related deaths and 702 infections.

Earlier in the week, the Kuwait Teachers Society (KTS) accused Education Minister Saud al-Harbi of failing to deal with the COVID-19 crisis as school was suspended, noting that he has lost the trust of teachers’ because of his handling of the crisis.

Schools closed in Kuwait in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus and still have yet to reopen.

The country has reported close to 89,000 cases and 540 deaths.

