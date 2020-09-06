Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways extends wage cuts until end of year

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has extended the period of reduced pay for their staff until the end of the year, a spokeswoman for the carrier said on Sunday.

Employees will have their salary reduced by 10 percent from September until the end of December, she said, compared to an earlier cut of between 25 percent and 50 percent which ended last month.

The state-owned airline had resumed paying allowances, the spokeswoman said. It had earlier stopped paying transport and other job-related allowances.

The aviation industry has been hit hard by the new coronavirus outbreak which has shattered demand for air travel and forced airlines to preserve cash.

Etihad and Dubai’s Emirates airlines have laid off staff and asked employees to take months of voluntary unpaid leave.

Emirates has cut wages until the end of September. But earlier on Sunday, the airlines said it will restore its employees full salaries starting from October, a spokesperson for the Dubai-carrier told Al Arabiya English.

