Coronavirus: Anti-face mask protesters demonstrate in Rome

About 1,000 people demonstrated Saturday in the heart of Rome against the mandatory use of face masks for schoolchildren and compulsory vaccination for them.

More than 35,500 people have died in Italy - one of the first countries in Europe to be hit.

The country, where almost 276,000 cases have been reported, emerged in May from a strict two-month lockdown.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The crowd was composed of anti-vaccine activists and conspiracy theorists.

“No masks, no social distancing,” a banner read. Others read “Personal freedom is inviolable” and “Long live liberty.”

Read more:

Coronavirus: Italy’s Berlusconi ‘stable’ after COVID-19 hospitalization

Coronavirus: Pope to travel outside Rome to Assisi next month for first time

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte reacted frostily saying: “More than 274,000 ill and 35,000 dead. Full stop.”

He said there would be no new lockdown but only targeted confinements if needed.

Last Update: Sunday, 06 September 2020 KSA 00:24 - GMT 21:24