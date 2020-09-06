Coronavirus: Bahrain delays new academic year for public schools by two weeks

Bahrain announced it is postponing the start of the new academic year for public schools for a period of two weeks in order to test all educational staff, according to a statement from the island kingdom’s education ministry.

The decision to delay the start of school comes after recommendations made by Bahrain national taskforce against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, students at public schools in Bahrain were scheduled to head back to the classroom on Sunday, September 6. The new date for the return of students and teachers to public schools is set for Sunday, September 20.

“As for private schools, the Ministry confirms that the return will continue as it is without any change,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Health announced 676 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 84 cases detected among expatriate workers, 590 cases of those due to contacts with existing cases and two cases from recent arriving passengers from abroad. The island kingdom also saw 322 cases of recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the number total recovered cases to 50,645 since the outbreak first began.

