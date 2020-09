Qatar detected 231 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the country to 120,095, according to the Qatari Ministry of Public Health on Twitter.

The majority of the cases (116,998) have recovered, with 2,894 cases still active after the additional 231, reported the ministry.

The ministry also announced that one person had died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 203.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

