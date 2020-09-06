Coronavirus: India records world’s highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases

India saw another record surge of 90,632 cases in the past 24 hours, as infections spread to smaller cities and parts of rural India.

According to the Health Ministry, India’s caseload reached 4,113,811, slightly short of Brazil’s confirmed 4,123,000 infections.

Brazil is the second worst-hit country after the United States with 6,245,112 cases.

The ministry on Sunday also reported 1,065 deaths for a total of 70,626.

More than 1 million cases have been detected in India in less than two weeks. Authorities say India’s daily testing exceeds 1 million now.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, a government health expert, said India is seeing a resurgence with over 70 percent of its nearly 1.4 billion people still susceptible to infections. “We could say that we are seeing some sort of a second wave in certain parts of the country.”

India’s recovery rate was 77.23 percent, leading to a decline in fatality rate to around 1.73 percent , the ministry said.

With the economy contracting by a record 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter, leaving millions jobless, the government is continuing to relax restrictions except in high-risk areas. It announced that subway will resume service on Monday after more than five months with restrictions on the number of people on board.

Guleria also noted the country is experiencing a COVID behavior fatigue with many people crowding public places without masks and the streets back to traffic jams.

Six of India’s 28 states — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi — remain the worst-hit, accounting for 75 percent of fatalities and nearly 65 percent of total cases.

Last Update: Sunday, 06 September 2020 KSA 08:04 - GMT 05:04