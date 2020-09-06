Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 10 days

Saudi Arabia has been detecting less than 1,000 new cases of the deadly coronavirus per day for the past ten days, the spokesman for the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said on Sunday.

The Kingdom recorded 756 new infections in the past 24 hours, which raises the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 320,688, the spokesman added.

Thirty-two people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the virus-related death toll in Saudi Arabia to 4,081, he said.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 296,737 after 895 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the spokesperson added. The number of critical cases has also decreased by six percent, according to al-Abd al-Ali.

The largest group of people to be affected by the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia is the youth in the country, he said, urging all members of the public to follow preventative measures to help contain the outbreak.

Al-Abd al-Ali also advised those infected with the virus to quarantine for at least 14 days to ensure they do not infect others.

Last Update: Sunday, 06 September 2020 KSA 16:43 - GMT 13:43