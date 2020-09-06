Coronavirus: UAE records no new COVID-19 deaths as infections continue to rise

The United Arab Emirates detected on Sunday 513 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 87,000 tests, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 73,984, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
Last Update: Sunday, 06 September 2020 KSA 16:51 - GMT 13:51