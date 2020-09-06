Coronavirus: UAE records no new COVID-19 deaths as infections continue to rise

The United Arab Emirates detected on Sunday 513 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 87,000 tests, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 73,984, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

There were no virus-related deaths reported in the country on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 388.

Meanwhile, 2,443 people recovered from the coronavirus after receiving treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 66,095.

Infections in the country have spiked in recent weeks, with 735 new infections having been recorded in one day on September 2 — the highest new daily reported number since May.

Authorities have urged citizens and residents to adhere to precautionary measures to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus from spreading across the UAE.

