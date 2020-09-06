Coronavirus: Emirates to restore employees’ full salaries starting from October

Emirates airline will restore its employees full salaries starting from October, a spokesperson for the Dubai-carrier told Al Arabiya English on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

This comes as the company continues to ease travel restrictions and resume flights to over 80 destinations that had been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March the airline has made thousands of layoffs as it struggled to recover from the economic fallout caused by the outbreak.

“Like other airlines and travel companies, COVID-19 has hit us hard, and as a responsible business, we simply must right-size our workforce in line with our reduced operational requirements,” an Emirates spokesperson told Reuters in July.

Aviation is one of the hardest-hit industries by the coronavirus, along with tourism and the service sector.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Emirates airlines offers free COVID-19 medical, quarantine coverage

Coronavirus: UAE's Emirates relaxes COVID-19 testing travel restrictions for Dubai

Last Update: Sunday, 06 September 2020 KSA 15:20 - GMT 12:20