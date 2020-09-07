Coronavirus: 44 pct of Greeks would snub COVID-19 vaccine, poll says

Nearly one in two Greeks would skip a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, according to a poll published Sunday, with nearly 20 percent opposing masks as well.

Forty-four percent of respondents on average said they would not use the vaccine if it were approved and freely available, the study in To Vima weekly said.

The poll of 1,000 respondents was carried out by Greek firm Metron Analysis.

The Greek government has said that any Covid-19 vaccine would not be compulsory but it will be “strongly recommended.”

Among the 45-54 age group the refusal rate is 56 percent, and 54 percent among ages 17 to 34.

Another 17 percent on average oppose mask-wearing requirements in public areas, a rate that rises to 28 percent among youngest Greeks.

With more than 11,500 cases and 284 deaths, Greece has fared better than most other European nations in responding to the pandemic.

But over half of infections were recorded in August, mostly among Greeks, a spike attributed to large gatherings in violation of social distancing rules.

