EU looks to fast 5G, supercomputers to boost coronavirus-hit economy

The European Commission on Friday urged the 27-country bloc to work together to speed up the rollout of fiber and 5G networks to boost the region’s virus-hit economy and secure its technology autonomy.

EU countries should develop a best practices toolbox by March 30 with the aim of cutting cost and red tape, provide timely access to 5G radio spectrum and allow for more cross-border coordination for radio spectrum for 5G services, the EU executive said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



The coronavirus outbreak showed how important internet services and 5G are, European digital chief Margrethe Vestager said.



“We have seen the current crisis highlight the importance of access to very high-speed internet for businesses, public services and citizens, but also to accelerate the pace towards 5G,” she said in a statement. “We must therefore work together towards fast network rollout without any further delays.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



The Commission also proposed a recommendation to boost research and activities to develop new supercomputing technologies.

Read more: European cities announce new restrictions to curb soaring cases of coronavirus



“Keeping up in the international technological race is a priority, and Europe has both the know-how and the political will to play a leading role,” Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement.



The Commission is investing 8 billion euros ($9.46 billion) in the next generation of supercomputers.

Last Update: Friday, 18 September 2020 KSA 21:33 - GMT 18:33