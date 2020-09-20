Coronavirus: Dubai closes, fines nine fitness centers for violating COVID-19 measures

Nine fitness centers and sports clubs in Dubai have been fined or asked to close for violating the United Arab Emirates’ coronavirus guidelines, the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Dubai Economy announced on Sunday.

Three facilities – including a rented playground, a swimming pool at a sports club, and a sports academy – were asked to close, according to a statement from the DSC.

Six other facilities were fined for non-compliance to COVID-19 countermeasures, the statement added.

Safety and preventive measures approved by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, which must be adhered to by all sports and fitness centres and in all sports activities in Dubai for the safety of their patrons and staff, pic.twitter.com/6LjGCJePOb — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) September 14, 2020

The violations included not managing crowds and ensuring social distancing measures are followed, keeping waiting areas full, not requiring masks inside the facilities, and failing to check the temperature of everyone who enters the facility, according to the DSC.

Teams from the DSC and Dubai Economy have inspected 124 sports facilities and five sports between September 15 and 19 to ensure that they are complying with all safety protocols.

During that period, 35 warnings were issued, the statement said.

All clubs, academies, and sports and training centers in Dubai must comply with the coronavirus protocols and safety guidelines, the DSC urged, adding that inspections will be intensified in the coming period to ensure all rules are followed.

This comes a week after the UAE recorded its highest number of daily reported coronavirus cases with a little over 1,000 new infections in 24 hours.

The country has since urged its citizens and residents to adhere to precautionary measures, warning that restrictions may be tightened if cases continue to rise drastically.

