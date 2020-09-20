Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 385 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths as infections drop 

Kuwait reported 385 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 99,434, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 385 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 670 حالة شفاء، و 3 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 99,434 حالة pic.twitter.com/jIfEIiM2P6— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) September 20, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 20 September 2020 KSA 15:35 - GMT 12:35