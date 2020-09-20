CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 385 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths as infections drop 

Expatriates wait their turn to be tested at a coronavirus testing centre at Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 20 September 2020
Kuwait reported 385 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 99,434, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID19, raising the virus-related death toll in the country to 584.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country climbed to 90,168 after 670 people recovered from the virus.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 September 2020 KSA 15:35 - GMT 12:35

