Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia pledges $100 mln to UN and WHO to help fight COVID-19

Saudi Arabia pledged to donate $100 million to support the United Nations and its agencies and the World Health Organization (WHO) in the international response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya al-Mouallimi announced.

Al-Mouallimi announced the Kingdom’s donation during a virtual meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“This support comes as part of the Kingdom’s international efforts to support the fight against coronavirus, and because Saudi Arabia realizes the importance of cooperation, solidarity and team work on an international level to reinforce a transparent, strong, coordinated and broad global response,” the ambassador said, as quoted by state news agency SPA.

The Kingdom, in its capacity as holder of the G20 Presidency, had pledged in April $500 million to international organizations to support the global efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

It had also called on all countries, non-governmental organizations, philanthropies, and the private sector to take part in the global efforts to close the required financing gap in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which is estimated to be over $8 billion according to the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB).

