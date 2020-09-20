Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 551 new infections, 28 deaths, tally at 329,217

Saudi Arabia reported 551 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 new deaths, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.
The ministry also reported the recovery of 1,078 COVID-19 patients, after conducting 43,032 new tests over the past 24 hours.
The Kingdom’s coronavirus tally now stands at 329,271 confirmed cases, 309,430 recovered patients and 4,458 deaths.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
Out of the new 551 infections detected, 42 percent were female, and 58 percent were male. The age breakdown of the new cases was as follows: 11 percent children, 85 percent adults, and 4 percent senior citizens.
Saudi Arabia's pledge
Saudi Arabia has pledged to donate $100 million to support the United Nations and its agencies and the World Health Organization (WHO) in the international response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya al-Mouallimi announced.
Al-Mouallimi announced the Kingdom’s donation during a virtual meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
“This support comes as part of the Kingdom’s international efforts to support the fight against coronavirus, and because Saudi Arabia realizes the importance of cooperation, solidarity and team work on an international level to reinforce a transparent, strong, coordinated and broad global response,” the ambassador said, as quoted by state news agency SPA.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia pledges $100 mln to UN and WHO to help fight COVID-19
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia allows international travel for set categories from Sept 15
Coronavirus: Dubai reduces COVID-19 PCR test to 250 dirhams across the emirate
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 20 September 2020 KSA 03:26 - GMT 00:26