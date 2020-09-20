CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

UAE detects slight drop in coronavirus cases with 674 infections, 761 recoveries

A technician takes a nasal swab from a man in Abu Dhabi. (File photo: AP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 20 September 2020
The United Arab Emirates detected 674 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 97,000 COVID19 tests, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 84,916, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday, according to the ministry. The virus-related death toll in the UAE currently stands at 404.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 74,273 after 761 people recovered from the coronavirus, the health ministry said.

The UAE had on Friday announced new coronavirus safety protocols for weddings, funerals, and other social events and gatherings.

The UAE had on Friday announced new coronavirus safety protocols for weddings, funerals, and other social events and gatherings.

Only 10 immediate family members can attend social events and gatherings in the United Arab Emirates, health authorities said on Friday as they outlined the latest coronavirus safety protocols.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 September 2020 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20

