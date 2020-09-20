UAE detects slight drop in coronavirus cases with 674 infections, 761 recoveries

The United Arab Emirates detected 674 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 97,000 COVID19 tests, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 84,916, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday, according to the ministry. The virus-related death toll in the UAE currently stands at 404.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 74,273 after 761 people recovered from the coronavirus, the health ministry said.

The Ministry of Health conducts 97,251 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 674 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 761 recoveries and no death cases were registered today.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/BuilhMUE4X — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 20, 2020

The UAE had on Friday announced new coronavirus safety protocols for weddings, funerals, and other social events and gatherings.

Only 10 immediate family members can attend social events and gatherings in the United Arab Emirates, health authorities said on Friday as they outlined the latest coronavirus safety protocols.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announce safety protocols for social events.

#committowin#نلتزم_لننتصر pic.twitter.com/fIY8OnBWUA — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 18, 2020

