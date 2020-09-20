UAE detects slight drop in coronavirus cases with 674 infections, 761 recoveries

The United Arab Emirates detected 674 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 97,000 COVID19 tests, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 84,916, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
The Ministry of Health conducts 97,251 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 674 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 761 recoveries and no death cases were registered today.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/BuilhMUE4X— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 20, 2020
SHOW MORE
The Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announce safety protocols for social events.— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 18, 2020
#committowin#نلتزم_لننتصر pic.twitter.com/fIY8OnBWUA
Last Update: Sunday, 20 September 2020 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20