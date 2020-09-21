‘Virtual’ Emmys open with cardboard cutouts, remote video calls due to COVID-19

Nominees for the 72nd Emmys – television’s version of the Oscars – are beaming in remotely from their homes, with only a handful of special guest presenters appearing in-person including Jennifer Aniston.
After last year’s hostless Emmys, Kimmel joked: “You can’t have a virus without a host.”
The first prize of the night, best actress in a comedy series, went to Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek,” who was handed her award by a presenter in a hazmat suit at a socially distanced event for the show’s cast in Toronto.