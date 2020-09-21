Coronavirus: 156 nations join WHO-led global plan for COVID-19 vaccine supply

A total of 156 countries have joined the global COVAX scheme intended to ensure fair distribution of supplies of future vaccines against COVID-19, an alliance led by the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.
The list includes 64 wealthier, self-financing countries, a statement issued by the WHO and GAVI vaccine alliance said, after a deadline of last Friday to make binding commitments.
The goal of COVAX is by the end of 2021 to deliver 2 billion doses of safe, effective vaccines around the world.
COVAX is co-led by the GAVI vaccines alliance, the WHO and the CEPI Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and is designed to guarantee equitable access globally to COVID-19 vaccines once they are developed and authorized for use.
Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 19:26 - GMT 16:26