Coronavirus: Man City’s Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Monday, making him the third player in the squad to return a positive test in recent weeks.
City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
“Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” the club said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Gundogan is likely to miss three matches for City while he self-isolates, including Monday’s league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Thursday’s League Cup tie against Bournemouth and Sunday’s league game against Leicester City.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 17:31 - GMT 14:31