Coronavirus: New Saudi documentary reveals role of COVID-19 frontline workers

Saudi Arabia has released a new documentary that highlights the role of frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the Kingdom.

The Government Communication Center (CGC) of the Ministry of Information launched “Difficult Stage” or “Marhala Sa’aba” in Arabic – the center’s first documentary – on Sunday.

The documentary premiered at a special screening at AMC cinemas in Riyadh, attended by several officials and media figures, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The film embodies humanitarian stories that shed light on the efforts and dedication of health and field heroes, such as employees and workers, who have been in the frontlines, actively confronting the coronavirus pandemic in the Kingdom,” said SPA. The documentary also shows citizens in various fields and their roles in confronting the virus.

The documentary was produced in 75 days under the direction of Saudi Arabia’s Acting Minister of Media, Dr. Majid al-Qasabi, and the supervision of the GCG.

According to its website, the CGC is an arm of the Ministry of Information “whose primary mission is to enhance government communication tools and achieve integration between them.”

The documentary will air on Saudi TV Channel 1 and will be available to stream via CGC’s YouTube page in the next coming days, said SPA.

The Kingdom has a total of 329,754 coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the country reported its lowest daily COVID-19 cases in five months.

Last week, Saudi Arabia began allowing certain citizens and residents to enter and exit the Kingdom after lifting its suspension of all international travel put in place in early March to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) issued updated guidelines and coronavirus precautionary measures on Thursday for passengers who are allowed to travel to and from the Kingdom.

