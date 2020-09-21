Coronavirus: UAE issues new manual for employees who come into contact with COVID-19

A new instruction manual that guides employers in the United Arab Emirates on how to deal with employees who have been exposed to coronavirus has been issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), state news outlet WAM reported Sunday.

The new manual helps businesses provide medical support to employees who have come into contact with a confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

All federal entities are urged to provide all possible logistic support for protecting their employees, customers and communities and coordinating with relevant authorities to transport people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 from their work premises to hospitals for testing as well as identify those with exposure to confirmed and suspected cases and isolate them at their temporary quarantine facilities pending hospitalization, WAM reported.

The new instructions issued to employers comes just weeks after the UAE recorded its highest daily case count since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“This comes in continuation with the previous manuals and circulars issued by FAHR as part of its efforts to address pandemics in general and the COVID-19 in particular. They call for all ministries and federal authorities to raise the awareness of their employees and urge them to adhere to the precautionary measures aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19,” the WAM report said.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports lowest daily COVID-19 cases in five months

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia pledges $100 mln to UN and WHO to help fight COVID-19

Authorities have urged everyone, federal employees, citizens, and residents to follow the preventative guidelines issued and practice social distancing.

As the fight against coronavirus continues, authorities have issued fines to businesses and restaurants that have been found in violation of COVID-19 preventative policies.

Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 12:24 - GMT 09:24